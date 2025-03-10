Wind industry worries, celebrity deepfakes, the problem with sleep trackers: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Fear for the future: Workers in the wind industry are worried as President Donald Trump brings the once-booming business to a standstill. He paused federal permits and leasing for onshore and offshore wind projects and ordered a review of existing leases.

2️⃣ Domestic violence: More than 25% of men in the US experience rape, violence or stalking by an intimate partner. They often feel shame if they admit that they have been victims of abuse, and it’s hard to get help.

3️⃣ Celebrity deepfakes: Bad actors are using AI-generated versions of stars’ images, voices and likeness to promote scams. Steve Harvey and Scarlett Johansson are among those who have been victimized, and people in Hollywood want Congress to fight back.

4️⃣ Diving in: His name may be Jim Best, but that doesn’t mean he’s the best golfer — even though he spends most of his time on some of the world’s top courses. That’s because he’s a scuba diver who fights alligators and murky water to rescue wayward golf balls.

5️⃣ Sexy chefs: Online cooking personalities like Donut Daddy and Cedrik Lorenzen are posting “thirst traps” for their followers. The internet can’t get enough.

Watch this

🌬️ Blown away: Park workers braved heavy winds as gusts of more than 120 mph pummeled Mount Washington State Park in New Hampshire. One employee said anything over 90 mph “gets you pushed around like a kite.”

Top headlines

• Markets plunge after Trump says he won’t rule out a recession

• X hit by waves of outages in what Musk claims is ‘a massive cyberattack’

• Los Angeles County DA opposes resentencing request for Menendez brothers

1,461

🍺 That’s how many cans of beer are in the “Presidential Pack,” which Moosehead Breweries is selling to help Canadians survive the next four years of Trump.

Check this out

👗 Runway No. 1: Amid the glitzy parties and star-studded front rows of Paris Fashion Week, the hottest ticket was … a public bathroom. Models for the Italian label Valentino waited in mock toilet stalls before showing their clothes.

Quotable

🖼️ Culture war: For Ukrainians, the battles against Russia aren’t just being fought in the trenches. They’re happening in the museums and in the heritage that people are trying to preserve.

Quiz time

🇨🇦 Canada’s next leader, pictured here, is a relative political newcomer who had a decades-long career in finance. What’s his name?

﻿A. Keir Starmer

B. Justin Trudeau

C. Mark Carney

D. Anthony Albanese

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🍿 Building community: An Indigenous group recently opened its first movie theater in northwestern Brazil, near Manaus. The premiere — in a modest thatched hut — featured several original short films and a documentary. Watch as the project’s creator explains how the theater gives community members a chance to see people like themselves on the big screen.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. Mark Carney was elected to lead Canada’s Liberal Party and will take over for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

