What does King Charles listen to? Kylie Minogue and RAYE, according to his Apple Music playlist

(CNN) — When King Charles gets up in the morning, what tunes does he select to start his day?

It’s a mix of genres across decades, according to a new Apple Music broadcast show and playlist the monarch has curated – from reggae legend Bob Marley to the more recently Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter RAYE.

From disco to reggae, listeners can tune in to Charles’ playlist on Apple Music 1 throughout Monday and Tuesday to mark Commonwealth Day.

“Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others,” the King says in the opening remarks of the pre-recorded broadcast at Buckingham Palace.

“But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy.”

His Apple playlist also includes other familiar names such as Kylie Minogue, Grace Jones and Davido.

Besides the music itself, the King also shares “anecdotes about his encounters with some of the artists featured and reveals why the songs help form the soundtrack to his life,” according to the press release.

Charles recalls in the broadcast Kylie Minogue went to St. James’s Palace to perform in 2012 ahead of the Diamond Jubilee visit to Australia.

“The song is ‘The Loco-Motion’ and this is music for dancing. Again, it has that infectious energy which makes it, I find incredibly hard to sit still,” Charles said.

The tracks include The King’s Guard playing a rendition of “Could You Be Loved” by the late Bob Marley.

“I remember when he came to London to perform when I was much younger, and I met him at some event. That marvelous, infectious energy, of course, he had, but also his deep sincerity, and his profound concern for his community. I always recall his words ‘The people have a voice inside of them,’” Charles said.

“He gave the world that voice in a way that no one who heard can ever forget.”

Charles’ playlist also highlights tracks from his many visits to the African continent, featuring South African artist Miriam Makeba singing one of the most famous pieces in Xhosa, known as the “tongue clicking” language.

The soundtrack to Charles’ life wraps up with “Upside Down” by Diana Ross, which Charles describes as one of his “particular favorites.”

“When I was much younger, it was impossible not to get up and dance when it was played, and I wonder if I can still just manage it.”

Here are the 17 songs chosen by the British monarch:

Bob Marley & The Wailers — “Could You Be Loved”

Millie Small — “My Boy Lollipop”

Kylie Minogue — “The Loco-Motion”

Al Bowlly — “The Very Thought of You”

Grace Jones — “La Vie En Rose”

RAYE — “Love Me Again”

Daddy Lumba — “Mpempem Do Me”

Davido — “KANTE” (feat. Fave)

Miriam Makeba — “The Click Song”

Jools Holland & Ruby Turner — “My Country Man”

Anoushka Shankar — “Indian Summer”

Siti Nurhaliza — “Anta Permana”

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa — “E Te Iwi E (Call to the People)”

Michael Bublé — “Haven’t Met You Yet”

Arrow — “Hot Hot Hot”

Beyoncé – “Crazy in Love” (feat. Jay-Z)

Diana Ross — “Upside Down

