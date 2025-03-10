Protesters rally at Fort Myers Tesla dealership against Elon Musk and DOGE

By Zach Scott

Click here for updates on this story

FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH) — Local protestors swarmed the Tesla electric car dealership along Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers on Saturday morning.

Dozens of Southwest Florida residents are speaking out against Tesla owner Elon Musk and his involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency, also known as DOGE.

Musk said his goal with DOGE, a department created by President Trump, is to cut government waste.

However, activists are upset with the thousands of cuts in federal jobs being made by Musk.

This demonstration is part of the so-called “Tesla-takedown” rallies that have been popping up around the country.

Demonstrators in Fort Myers gathered around 9 a.m. and stayed in the area until noon.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.