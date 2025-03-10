NFL free agency kicks off with a flurry of big moves

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

(CNN) — Bags are being packed and new faces are popping up all over the NFL map: The free agency madness has officially begun, with the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks taking center stage.

The NFL’s free agent negotiation period began on Monday and a flurry of reported moves came with it. Teams won’t be able to officially announce any of their new signings until Wednesday, when the new league year begins, but news of big signings and moves is hard to keep quiet.

Monday’s proceedings come after some major headlines on Sunday. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen agreed to a six-year, $330 million contract extension, according to multiple reports. Cleveland Browns agreed to a new four-year deal with superstar defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett’s deal is worth $40 million a year, including $123.5 million guaranteed, sources with knowledge of the deal told CNN, making Garrett the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The Los Angeles Rams reportedly picked up wide receiver Davante Adams after he was released by the Jets. The Seahawks reportedly traded quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Quite the appetizer for the main course being served this week from the NFL hot stove. Here are some of the top reported deals from Monday:

Sam Darnold to the Seattle Seahawks

Darnold had a career season in Minneapolis this year with the Vikings and has parlayed that success into a massive deal with the Seahawks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and others reported on Monday. CNN has reached out to the Seahawks for comment.

The University of Southern California alum has agreed to a three-year, $100.5 million deal, according to the reports.

The 27-year-old faced a tricky situation in Minnesota – despite leading the team to a 14-3 regular season record, he was never expected to be the quarterback of the future. That role went to JJ McCarthy, the rookie who suffered a knee injury in the preseason and never took the field for the Vikes in a competitive game.

Darnold passed for more than 4,300 yards, 35 touchdowns and had a quarterback rating of 102.5 during the regular season and finished third for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award. He’s joining a Seattle team that just traded away their best wide receiver, DK Metcalf, to the Pittsburgh Steelers, per multiple reports, including ESPN and NFL Network.

Justin Fields to the New York Jets

Fields is moving from the Steel City to the Big Apple, according to Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The dual-threat quarterback, who spent last year in Pittsburgh, reportedly agreed to a two-year, $40 million deal with the New York Jets, succeeding Aaron Rodgers in one of the most pressure-packed jobs in the league. New head coach Aaron Glenn put his stamp on the team when he and Jets brass decided to release Rodgers, leaving them needing a fresh face under center.

The 26-year-old will relish the chance to once again be a starter after spending much of last year backing up Steelers starter Russell Wilson. Fields, the former Chicago Bears starting QB only played in 10 regular season games last year and threw one pass in the Steelers’ AFC Wild Card round loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs.

The Jets declined to comment on the reports when reached by CNN.

Chris Godwin resigns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Godwin, a longtime wide receiver with the Bucs who suffered an ankle injury that ended his 2024 campaign early, resigned with the only team from whom he’s ever played, the team announced Monday.

Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network reported the deal was worth $66 million over three years and the team reposted a post on X that included that figure on Monday. Godwin dislocated his ankle in a loss to the Ravens just seven weeks into the season and was on track for yet another stellar season.

Carlton Davis III signs for the New England Patriots

Davis was one of the bright spots in the Detroit Lions’ secondary and parlayed a stellar year into a three-year, $60 million contract, Schefter reported.

Davis had become one of the Lions’ top defensive backs before breaking his jaw in Week 15, ending his season.

DJ Reed signs for the Detroit Lions

The Lions did not wait long to replace Davis.

Schefter reported the Lions agreed to a three-year, $48 million contract with Reed, the former New York Jets cornerback. CNN has reached out to the Lions for comment.

Josh Sweat signs with the Arizona Cardinals

Fresh off a Super Bowl championship with the Philadelphia Eagles, Sweat is heading to the desert after agreeing to a reported deal with the Cardinals.

The edge rusher – whose pressure on Patrick Mahomes helped cause an interception that helped build the Eagles’ massive lead in New Orleans – agreed to a four-year, $76.4 million agreement with the Cardinals, according to Rapoport.

Sweat has spent his entire career with the Eagles, racking up 43 sacks during his seven years in the league.

