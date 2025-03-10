Los Angeles DA asks court to withdraw previous DA’s resentencing request for Menendez brothers

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has asked the court to withdraw the previous DA’s request to resentence Lyle and Eric Menendez.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for March 20.

Hochman said his decision is based on the brothers’ failure to take responsibility for their actions.

Hochman said the brothers have displayed “lack of acceptance of responsibility for their murderous actions” and urged the court to consider what he said were a string of lies told during the trial and maintained over their three decades behind bars.

“The District Attorney’s Office is prepared to proceed forward with the hearing on the Court’s initiation of resentencing proceedings for the Menendez brothers but we are requesting that the prior District Attorney’s motion for resentencing be withdrawn,” Hochman said in a statement.

The brothers, who are serving life sentences without the possibility of parole, launched a three-part legal effort in 2023 seeking their release: a request for clemency to Gov. Gavin Newsom, a petition for an adjusted sentence that would allow them parole and a call for a new trial based on claims of new evidence.

But each of these efforts was made under Hochman’s progressive predecessor, George Gascón, and Hochman has so far taken a more restrained approach.

Hochman last month announced he opposes the Menendez’ request for a new trial and resisted claims from the brothers that new evidence of sexual abuse by their father had arisen since their trials in the 1990s.

Though the decision ultimately lies with a judge, Hochman’s resistance threatens to capsize the powerful momentum driving the brothers’ case.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.