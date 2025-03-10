Injured hiker far up trail rescued by multiple agencies

By Hamilton Kahn

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A team of hikers were able to assist the rescue of an injured member on Sunday because they could communicate their exact location to agencies responding to their emergency, an Albuquerque Fire Rescue news release said.

AFR got reports at 1:17 p.m. about an injured hiker two miles up the Pino Trail and soon after dispatched personnel and equipment. At the same time they notified the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, the Albuquerque Police Department’s open space division, and New Mexico Search and Rescue. AFR and NMSAR were in command of the coordinated multi-agency operation, the release said.

After 35 minutes, the rescue teams reached the injured hiker, who was treated and prepared to be taken down from the trail, which took almost two hours. The Albuquerque Ambulance met them and took the hiker to the hospital, the release said.

AFR is asking all hikers to prepare for changing weather, wear appropriate gear, pack plenty of water, and always tell someone where they will be and when they expect to be back. If you are lost or injured, call 911 and provide your exact location.

