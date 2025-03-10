Eastbound Pueblo Boulevard closed as police investigate deadly crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Eastbound lanes of Pueblo Boulevard are closed this morning while crews investigate a deadly crash Monday morning, Pueblo police said.

The crash shut down eastbound Pueblo Boulevard at the Lakeshore/Palmer Avenue intersection.

The Pueblo Police Department confirmed the crash was fatal in a post to their Facebook account Monday morning, and said crews would be on scene for an "extended period of time."

Details about the crash are limited at this time. Police ask drivers to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

