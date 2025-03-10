Colorado Springs police investigating after man shot while walking near city park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that on March 9, they were notified a man had been dropped off at Memorial Central Hospital with a gunshot wound at around 2:48 p.m.

The man, identified by police as 59-year-old Paul Goodwin, had sustained a single gunshot wound to his lower right leg.

Goodwin told police he was walking near a city park on Bijou Street when he was shot, and that he didn't see the person who shot him.

CSPD said Goodwin was dropped off at the hospital by an unknown person in a black Toyota sedan, who did not remain on scene. Goodwin said he did not know the driver, and had flagged him down in the area after being shot.

CSPD said there are no investigative leads at this time.