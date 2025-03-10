By Web staff

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — Local News 3-year-old with bruises dies at New York City hospital after being left by 2 unidentified people, police say newyork By Elijah Westbrook, CBS New York Team

Updated on: March 10, 2025 / 7:05 AM EDT / CBS New York

A toddler’s death at a New York City hospital is under investigation after a man and woman dropped off the unconscious child and left.

The 3-year-old boy had bruises all over his body, sources told CBS News New York, when he was found over the weekend at University Hospital at Downstate in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn.

A hospital security guard called 911 after seeing the man and woman leave the boy with a doctor and abruptly walk out at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a police source said.

Sources said a key focus of the NYPD’s investigation is surveillance video that could identify the couple as well as the vehicle they used to leave the hospital.

An official cause of the boy’s death has not been determined, but his death was considered suspicious. The city medical examiner will determine how the child died.

The couple’s relationship to the child was also unknown.

