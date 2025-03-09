Start your week smart: Inside the measles outbreak, Gene Hackman, Amazon boycott, total lunar eclipse, ‘American Idol’

By Daniel Wine and Meghan Pryce, CNN

(CNN) — 2024 was a pretty good year if you were among the tens of millions of employees who put their savings to work in a 401(k) plan. Sure, the markets performed well. But you deserve some credit, too.

⏰ Psst… Did you remember to “spring forward” this morning?

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

Sunday spotlight

Before he was confirmed as US Health and Human Services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced intense questioning from the Senate about his views on vaccines and previous comments disparaging them.

Now, just a few weeks into his tenure, a measles outbreak has put the issue squarely in the national spotlight.

Nearly 230 cases have been identified in Texas and New Mexico, and one person has died — the first measles death in the US since 2015. New Mexico officials are also investigating the cause of death of an unvaccinated person who tested positive for measles. Cases have been reported in several other states, including California, New York and Georgia.

1️⃣ Inside the outbreak: A sparsely populated county in western Texas is the epicenter of a measles outbreak the likes of which hasn’t been seen in more than 30 years. The tight-knit — and largely unvaccinated — Mennonite community that farms much of this land is at the root of the rapid spread, officials say.

2️⃣ CDC on the scene: A team from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention arrived in Texas last week to help with the response. The school-age child who died was not vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions.

3️⃣ Tracking the cases: Recent outbreaks of measles in the US are driving up case counts and raising alarm among public health experts, especially as vaccination rates among children lag. CNN is monitoring the numbers.

4️⃣ RFK Jr.’s role: His response has focused on unconventional treatments such as vitamin A, a steroid and an antibiotic. Doctors say they’re concerned about misinformation circulating online, while Kennedy says he believes vaccination is a personal decision.

5️⃣ What’s next: With vaccination rates declining, experts worry about the preventable illnesses we could see in the future. Here’s what you should know about measles, and CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains how worried you should be in his podcast.

Editor’s note: We’re trying something new with the “Sunday spotlight” by taking a closer look at a hot topic in the news. Let us know what you think.

Top headlines

• Secret Service shot armed man in confrontation near White House

• Russia is advancing in Kursk, threatening Ukraine’s sole territorial bargaining counter

• New details paint a tragic picture of Gene Hackman’s final days

The week ahead

Monday

It’s a day to honor American abolitionist and freedom fighter Harriet Tubman, who died on March 10, 1913. Her bravery helped many people escape slavery through the Underground Railroad.

A weeklong boycott targeting Amazon continues as part of a grassroots advocacy group’s “economic blackout.”

Tuesday

March 11 marks five years since the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a pandemic, and we’re still trying to understand the lasting effects on our health, science and society as a whole. Share your reflections on how it has changed your life.

Wednesday

﻿The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will issue the Consumer Price Index report for February, offering the latest look at inflation.

Thursday

A total lunar eclipse — when the moon moves into Earth’s shadow — will give the moon a deep red hue for several hours overnight. That’s why it’s known as the “Blood Moon.”

March 13 is National Good Samaritan Day, so consider showing a little kindness to a stranger or doing something to help your community.

Listen in

‘One Thing’: 🎧 Do Dems have a plan?

In this episode of the “One Thing” podcast, CNN’s David Rind speaks to Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois about why Democrats are struggling to be an effective opposition party in a Washington under full Republican control. Listen here.

Photos of the week

Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

Country star Carrie Underwood joins Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as judges for the 23rd season of “American Idol,” starting tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It’s a full-circle moment for Underwood as she returns to the show that helped launch her career back in 2005.

A new episode of “The White Lotus” drops tonight on HBO and streaming on Max, so prepare for passive-aggressive behavior as the three female best friends exchange loaded glances over goblets of wine.

A new season of the dating reality show “Temptation Island” debuts Wednesday on Netflix. Relationships will be put to the test as couples cavort with singles in a tropical paradise.

In theaters

“Black Bag,” directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett, opens Friday. This thriller follows an intelligence agent suspected of betraying the country, and her husband must decide where his loyalties lie.

“Novocaine” features Jack Quaid as a man incapable of feeling physical pain who turns his rare condition into an unexpected advantage when he tries to rescue the girl of his dreams.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …

It’s a big weekend for college basketball, with several rivalry games for the men and conference championship games for the women. Teams are jockeying to improve their seeding ahead of Selection Sunday on March 16. Catch up on the latest for the men’s and women’s matches from Bleacher Report.

For more of your favorite sports, head on over to CNN Sports as well as Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Quiz time!

Looking for a challenge to start your week? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 64% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off …

‘I’m a Believer’

Have a listen in honor of Micky Dolenz, who just celebrated his 80th birthday and is the last surviving member of The Monkees. (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.