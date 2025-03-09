Secret Service shot armed man in confrontation near White House

By Christian Sierra, CNN

(CNN) — An armed adult man was shot by US Secret Service personnel on Sunday morning outside the White House, the agency announced shortly after the incident.

President Donald Trump was not at the White House Sunday morning.

According to Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi, USSS received information about a “suicidal individual” who was traveling to DC from Indiana. Guglielmi said in a statement that USSS members saw a person matching the description near the White House and found their parked car.

“As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel,” Guglielmi said.

The person was taken to the hospital, and his condition remains unknown.

The US Secret Service said there were no injuries to members of their personnel.

DC Metropolitan Police’s Internal Affairs Division Force Investigations Team will lead the investigation into the incident, Guglielmi said, as they are the primary agency responsible for officer involved shootings in the District of Columbia.

CNN has reached out to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

