Novak Djokovic stunned by Botic van de Zandschulp at Indian Wells, marking his third consecutive defeat

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — There was a time, not so long ago, when Novak Djokovic lost so rarely that it seemed the tennis world wobbled on its axis every time he did, shaking with the shock of it all.

But the 37-year-old’s surprise 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 loss on Saturday to Botic van de Zandschulp at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells marked his third consecutive defeat, the first time since 2018, and just second time since 2008, that he has suffered such a losing streak.

“You know, things are different obviously for me the last couple of years. I’ve been struggling to play on the desired level,” the 24-time grand slam winner told reporters after losing his second-round match.

“Every now and then, I have a couple good tournaments, but mostly it’s really a challenge. It’s a struggle for me. It is what it is, nothing can prepare you for that moment, you have to experience it and try to deal with it in the best possible way.”

Since his dominant 2023 season – when he came within a match of winning a calendar grand slam and set a new men’s record for the most grand slam titles – Djokovic has won just one title which came at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

And against Van de Zandschulp, who reached the main draw at Indian Wells as one of the “lucky losers” from the qualifying tournament, Djokovic produced an uncharacteristically error-strewn performance, hitting 37 unforced errors.

Van de Zandschulp broke Djokovic early in the first set when the Serbian clobbered an approach shot wide, and subsequently raced to a 5-1 lead, losing just two points on serve during that time. Another of Djokovic’s approach shots went awry on set point giving Van de Zandschulp the set.

Though the world No. 5 rediscovered his usual groove in the second, breaking Van de Zandschulp at the first opportunity and winning the set to level the match, he was unable to measure up to his Dutch opponent in the third.

“The first three games, four games of the third set were quite close. Had my chances. Was just some awful mistakes,” said Djokovic afterwards. “I thought I was on most of these points in the beginning of the third.”

During key points too, Van de Zandschulp produced some magical shots like a perfectly weighted lob that left Djokovic stranded at the net and secured him a crucial break point in the third set.

The Dutchman never relinquished that advantage and wrapped up the win in two hours and one minute to secure his eighth career victory over a top 10 opponent.

Elsewhere at Indian Wells, the USA’s Taylor Fritz defeated Matteo Gigante 6-3, 7-5 in his opening match of the tournament while his compatriot Coco Gauff won her first match since the Australian Open against Moyuka Uchijima.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.