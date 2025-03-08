South Korea’s impeached President Yoon freed from detention but faces ongoing trials

By Yoonjung Seo and Chris Lau, CNN

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol, who lawmakers voted to impeach over his declaration of martial law, has been freed from detention after prosecutors decided not to appeal a court decision canceling his arrest.

Yoon remains suspended from his duties and still faces ongoing criminal and impeachment trials.

He was seen bowing to cheering supporters, who were waving Korean and US flags, as he walked out of the detention center in Uiwang on Saturday.

“I would also like to express my deep gratitude to the many citizens who have supported me despite the cold weather, as well as to our future generations,” Yoon said in a statement following his release.

His release came after Seoul Central District Court on Friday canceled his arrest warrant based on technical and legal grounds. The Seoul Detention Center confirmed to CNN earlier on Saturday that they received a letter from the Seoul prosecutors’ office ordering his release.

Yoon has been in detention since January when he was arrested on charges of leading an insurrection – one of the few criminal charges the president does not have immunity from.

His December 3 decree threw South Korea into turmoil when he banned political activity and sent troops to the heart of the nation’s democracy – only to reverse the move within six hours after lawmakers forced their way into parliament and voted unanimously to block it.

Lawmakers have since voted to impeach him and he is now waiting for the country’s Constitutional Court to decide whether he will be removed from office permanently or be reinstated.

His impeachment trial is separate from the criminal charges he faces.

His release means that Yoon can now await the impeachment verdict, expected to come in coming weeks, from home instead of in detention.

South Korea’s main opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung, said Friday that the court ruling does not clear Yoon of allegations he “destroyed the constitutional order through an unconstitutional military coup.”

