West Rogers Park man charged in multiple deaths now accused of child sex trafficking

By WLS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WLS) — A Chicago man charged in multiple deaths is now accused of child sex trafficking.

Police said West Rogers Park resident Brandon Sanders stabbed an HVAC contractor, Rasim Katanic, to death on top of a building in 2023. While investigating that case, they said they found the body of an 18-year-old woman, Iman Al-Sarraj, in Sanders’ freezer.

At the time, there were concerns Sanders might be a serial offender linked to cases in other states.

Now, a federal indictment is charging Sanders with three counts of sex trafficking, including one count of trafficking a minor.

Sanders is expected in court on the new charges later this month.

No further information was immediately available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.