Tree planted in pothole in the middle of Ohio road

By Emily Sanderson

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WLWT) — The wild winter weather has been making a mess of the roads across Cincinnati and Ohio. And one person is making light of the situation.

The weather and deteriorating road conditions left a massive pothole in a restaurant parking lot in Wilmington.

Apparently, the pothole was there long enough for someone to take notice and do something about it, planting a tree inside of it.

One resident noticed the change and shared a picture to their Facebook page.

“And before you ask, it’s not AI. It’s legit….The Lorax would be happy, right?!?” the post reads.

The post has since gone semi-viral, getting more than a thousand likes and hundreds of shares.

