Scotts Valley police arrest man in historical child sexual assault case

By Josh Copitch

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KSBW) — The Scotts Valley Police Department arrested 62-year-old Anthony Pujals on multiple felony charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, following a detailed investigation into decades-old abuse allegations.

Pujals was apprehended near his Mountain View residence on Wednesday and is being held at the Santa Cruz County Jail.

According to investigators, the case stems from reports by two survivors who suffered abuse as children. The first survivor, an 11-year-old girl in 1997, lived with Pujals in Scotts Valley. She experienced weekly assaults for about a year, ending in 1998 when Pujals was arrested for domestic violence. She reported the assault as an adult.

A secondary investigation identified another survivor, 11 years old in 1988, who lived with Pujals in Huntington Beach. She reported repeated sexual abuse during her year-long stay. Unfortunately, statute of limitations laws prevent prosecution for offenses against the second survivor, according to police.

