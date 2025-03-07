On the Lookout: Pueblo PD searching for man with felony sexual assault warrant

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community to be on the lookout for 45-year-old Anthony Almaguer.

According to the PPD, Almaguer has an address in Colorado Springs but has an active felony warrant for sexual assault in Pueblo. He also has a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear in a DUI case.

Police said Almaguer may be driving a silver, 2014 Hond Accord with Colorado license plate OJK097.

According to police, Almaguer is described as a Hispanic male standing 5'11" tall and weighing 220 pounds. His mugshot can be seen at the top of the article.