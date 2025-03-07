Family mourns loss of father swept to sea by dangerous Sonoma County surf

By DeNeeka Hill

SONOMA COUNTY (KCRA) — The family of 43-year-old Shanglong Tang, who tragically lost his life after being swept out to sea by a dangerous wave near Gerstle Cove in Sonoma County, is grieving his untimely death. Tang was on a fishing trip with a coworker on Sunday morning when a powerful wave engulfed him, just after 11 a.m.

“Every day, my daughter hugs me and says, ‘I want daddy,’” said his wife, Lanqian Xu.

Tang’s family described him as an eager and hardworking man, excited about the outing despite being unaware of a high surf warning issued for the area. According to his brother-in-law, Sang Voong, Tang had been living in California for only three years and spoke very little English.

“We heard that place is very dangerous, risky,” Voong said. “I knew that before, but he didn’t know.”

The family shared that Tang was excited for the fishing trip.

“On Thursday, they prepared everything. They got fishing poles, permits, and other things,” Voong said.

Just hours before being pulled into the water, Tang sent a video to his loved ones, documenting the stunning coastal view.

“At 10:00, he sent a video, saying the scene was so beautiful,” Voong said.

The nightmare unfolded quickly. Despite being pulled from the ocean, Tang didn’t survive.

Tang’s family says he was a devoted father and husband who worked tirelessly to provide for his loved ones. They described him as a compassionate man with a kind heart.

“He was so soft. If you ask him to do something, he would help you,” said Voong.

In China, Tang had owned a restaurant and worked as a skilled chef.

“He loved cooking for his family all the time. When he was home, he’d take care of the kids. He was always busy,” Voong said.

The family wants Tang’s passing to serve as a critical warning to others about the dangers of the ocean at Sonoma’s coastline.

“I’m trying to warn people—don’t go there anymore,” Voong pleaded, hopeful that no other families experience the pain they now endure.

Tang leaves behind his wife, two kids, and grieving relatives both in California and China.

They are planning his funeral services for later this month and have set up a GoFundMe to help with the expenses.

