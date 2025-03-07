CSPD releases video of Feb. 15 officer-involved shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On the evening of Feb. 15, 2025, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the 3100 block of Illinois Avenue for a family disturbance involving a gun.

CSPD said the the footage may be disturbing to some people. Viewer discretion is advised.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: Significant Event Briefing: Officer Involved Shooting, February 15, 2025

According to CSPD, the person who called said her son was inside her home, holding a rifle, and arguing with another family member. When officers arrived, the caller and another individual were able to leave the house. One family remained in the house with the armed suspect. CSPD said the mother indicated that her son would shoot police.

RELATED: Officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs

According to CSPD, as officers were making a plan to safely remove the last person from the house, the suspect opened the door and officers could he was holding a firearm. The officers then ordered him to drop the gun.

CSPD said the suspect did not follow these orders and instead raised the gun in the direction of the officers. Two officers fired in response and hit the suspect. The officers then took the man into custody and rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, CSPD said.

A 30.06, bolt-action rifle was recovered at the scene. In the video, the suspect can be seen holding the gun.

According to CSPD, the officers directly involved in the shooting are Officer Brock Lofgren and Officer Ben Johnson. Lofgren has been a CSPD officer for 11 years, and Johnson for five years. The suspect was identified as 45-year-old Derrick Wardle.

In accordance with Colorado law, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.

No further information is available at this time.