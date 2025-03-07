Community holds vigil for Kansas City woman killed in multi-state crime spree last week

By Brian Johnson, Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) — Dozens gathered Thursday night to honor the life of Katie Bjorklund, a 33-year-old Kansas City woman who was shot and killed last week in a car wash parking lot near Northwest Vivion Road and Northwest High Drive.

Friends and family traveled hours to attend the vigil, remembering Bjorklund as a loving daughter, loyal friend, and a source of joy for those around her.

Bjorklund’s mother, Toni Bjorklund, described her daughter as the heart of their family.

“The one thing I’m going to miss is hearing her say, ‘I love you,’” she said.

Bjorklund was passionate about animals, working at Barry Road Animal Hospital, where she brought laughter and kindness to colleagues.

“She was just a very humble person. Always happy, always willing to give a compliment,” said her friend and manager, Jamie Bishop.

Her co-worker, Desiree Calderon, recalled how Bjorklund checked in on others daily.

“Every single morning, it was ‘Hi, gorgeous,’” she said. “She always made sure you were okay.”

Bjorklund’s killing was linked to George C. Manning, who was also accused of fatally shooting 12-year-old Giuliani Calderon and abducting his 5-year-old daughter, prompting an Amber Alert.

Manning was later killed in a shootout with police.

A vigil for Giuliani Calderon is scheduled for Friday.

