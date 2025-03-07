Colorado Springs invests more than $100 million into N. Nevada avenue infrastructure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs has committed more than $100 million toward improvements on an underdeveloped area of North Nevada Avenue.

The improvements will be made on the stretch of N. Nevada Avenue from Fillmore Street up to Austin Bluffs Parkway and will address road improvements and stormwater issues.

On Friday, a group called Urban Land Initiative presented potential plans and said they had identified some major things that could be done to improve the area. These included things like widening Nevada Avenue, creating more through streets, and improving public transportation.

The group also suggested changing the city planning code to support more businesses and hubs in the area.

KRDO13 asked the city how they plan to address the issues in the area. The following statement was provided:

The City is actively working to address issues like crime and homelessness. CSPD has several crime prevention programs, including Crime Prevention through Environmental Design, and works with businesses citywide on ways to reduce criminal activity and fear of crime. Also, the Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team and Fire Department’s Homeless Outreach Program proactively work with people experiencing homelessness to connect them with the services they need. This particular ULI study presents a long-term vision to better activate and reimagine the North Nevada Avenue corridor, which we believe will also help improve safety over time.