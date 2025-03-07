6 charged after more than 70 roosters found dead at Kentucky home

By Matthew Keck

PARIS, Kentucky (WLKY) — Six people are facing charges after dozens of roosters were found dead at a home in Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said it was called to a home near Paris, Kentucky on March 2 after a Bourbon County Sheriff’s deputy saw several deceased roosters.

After KSP arrived to the home, a search warrant was granted. When police searched the home, they found more than 70 dead roosters and others that were injured.

Police said the rooster’s deaths were a result of cockfighting activities.

The six people charged are all facing second-degree animal cruelty:

Abel Aguirer, 33 Marco Espinoza, 30 Fabian Lopez, 30 Cierra Cooper, 28 Gil Aguirer, 38 Maeja Hepibetomeia, 43

KSP said the investigation is ongoing.

The department is also investigating cockfighting in Bardstown, Bethelridge, Blackberry, and Dunnville.

