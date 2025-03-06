‘We’re overwhelmed with joy’: Boy abducted in Georgia 7 years ago found safe, suspects charged

By Graham Cawthon

ATLANTA (WJCL) — A young boy who was reported missing in Georgia several years ago has been found safe roughly 1,400 miles away.

On Wednesday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado announced deputies recently found Abdul Aziz Khan after responding to a no trespassing call.

Aziz, then 7 years old, was allegedly abducted by his noncustodial mother Rabia Khalid on Nov. 27, 2017 in Atlanta.

His disappearance was featured on various programs, including Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries.’

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, a felony warrant for kidnapping was issued for Rabia on Jan. 2, 2020.

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched February 23 to a vacant home listed for sale in Highlands Ranch, Colorado to investigate a burglary in progress. The homeowner reported seeing two people enter the house illegally through security cameras on the property.

When deputies arrived, two children were in a vehicle in the driveway and two adults came out of the house.

Authorities say the adults initially claimed to be associated with a realtor, but deputies identified them as Khalid and Elliot Blake Bourgeois.

Aziz, along with another child whose identity was not released, was placed into protective custody.

Khalid and Bourgeois face charges including Second Degree Kidnapping, Forgery, Identity Theft, Providing False Information to Authorities and Trespassing.

“We’re overwhelmed with joy that Aziz has finally been found,” Aziz’s family said in a statement released by the NCMEC. “We want to thank everyone for their support over the last seven years. Now, as we navigate the next steps, we ask for privacy so that we can move forward as a family and heal together.”

