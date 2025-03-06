Victim of Chiefs parade shooting outside Union Station files lawsuit

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY (KMBC) — A man injured in the mass shooting following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win in 2024 has filed a lawsuit against The Greater Kansas City Sports Commission, alleging negligence and premises liability.

James Lemons, who was shot in the leg during the Feb. 14 event outside Union Station, claims the commission failed to implement adequate security measures despite the known risks of large public gatherings and rising gun violence in the city.

The shooting left one person dead and 23 others injured, including 11 children.

The lawsuit argues that the commission failed to provide controlled entry points, weapons screenings and a visible security presence, exposing attendees to foreseeable harm.

The lawsuit claims the commission breached its duty of care and seeks damages for physical and emotional suffering, medical expenses and punitive damages.

A jury trial has been requested.

