Veterans getting hit hard, World Cup preparations, how to avoid the ER: Catch up on the day’s stories
By Daniel Wine, CNN
Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:
5 things
1️⃣ Hit hard: Veterans make up 30% of the federal workforce, so when the Department of Government Efficiency swings an axe, it’s bound to hit a veteran who voted for President Donald Trump. Some are unhappy with the people executing his vision for a smaller government.
2️⃣ Soccer showcase: The 2026 World Cup is still more than a year away, but there are already big concerns over whether the host country is ready. The month-long celebration of soccer is expected to bring millions of visitors from all over the world to the US.
3️⃣ Arts under fire: Since it opened in 1971, the Kennedy Center has symbolized freedom of expression, representation and creativity in the performing arts. Trump’s plan to reshape the center’s programming has created a sharp divide.
4️⃣ Restricted travel: For a long time, Saudi Arabia’s historic treasures were hidden behind a barrier to international visitors — especially women. But thanks to a series of reforms, some of those obstacles have been cleared. Here’s what it’s like to visit.
5️⃣ Avoiding the ER: People end up at the emergency room for all kinds of reasons. CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen, a board-certified emergency physician, explains five things you should stop doing to reduce your chances of an ER visit.
Watch this
❄️ Whiteout: An unusually powerful March storm that stretched from the US–Canada border to the US–Mexico border packed hurricane-force winds that created blizzard conditions in parts of the Great Plains and Midwest.
Top headlines
• Trump delays some tariffs on Mexico and Canada for one month
• Trump preparing to sign order to dismantle Education Department
• US employers cut more jobs last month than any February since 2009
$10 million
🏀 That’s how much the rookie jerseys for NBA legends Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are expected to sell for at auction.
Check this out
💎 An inside job: A suspected thief gulped down two pairs of diamond earrings during his arrest on the side of a Florida highway, detectives said, and an X-ray revealed a mass shining brightly in his digestive tract. The Tiffany jewelry is worth about $770,000.
Celebrity corner
⭐ Controlled mayhem: Whether Lady Gaga is showing up to an awards show decked out in a raw meat dress or accepting an Oscar, one thing is for sure: She’s a master of reinvention.
Quiz time
💬 Which Democrat was censured for a protest during President Donald Trump’s address to Congress?
A. Rep. Al Green of Texas
B. Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California
C. Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware
D. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost of Florida
⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.
Good vibes
🐻❄️ Furry benefits: Have you ever wondered why a polar bear’s hair doesn’t freeze? Watch as CNN’s Randi Kaye examines new research highlighting how their greasy fur could be applied to anti-icing products.
🧠 Quiz answer: A. Ten Democrats joined Republicans to censure Rep. Al Green for his protest during Trump’s speech. Test your knowledge with CNN’s weekly news quiz in tomorrow morning’s 5 Things newsletter.
