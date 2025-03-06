Skip to Content
Suspect walks into gas station demanding money, leaves with cigarettes

Published 12:12 PM

By McKenzy Parsons

    OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — An armed robber walked into an Omaha store looking to get money, but he walked out with only some cigarettes or cigars.

Video showed him pulling a gun on the clerk at the Casey’s near 40th and Dodge streets at about 2 a.m. on Feb. 18.

The thief came in with a handgun at his side.

He demanded that the clerk open the cash register.

When the clerk said he didn’t know how to open the register, the thief walked behind the counter to look for himself.

Not getting anything, he started heading for the door.

But then he decided he had to take something, so he came back and began filling a duffle bag with tobacco products that looked like cigarettes.

After getting them, it was time to leave.

But then he changed his mind, going back behind the counter again. He checked again for any way to get some money.

He still had no luck, so he grabbed some more cigarettes.

Then he does leave with about $100 worth of cigarettes.

Witnesses said the man then ran away, heading south.

He was dressed in black from head to toe with black gloves and a handgun in his right hand.

CNN Newssource

