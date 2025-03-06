Pedestrian dead after being hit by snowplow in Vail

VAIL, Colo. (KRDO) – A person is dead after being hit by a snowplow in Vail in the first snowplow-related fatality the town has seen, the Vail Police Department (VPD) said.

At around 8:30 a.m. on March 5, first responders were called to Glacier Court in Vail after receiving reports that a town snowplow had struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian died at the scene, VPD said. The person's identity is being withheld until the Eagle County Coroner's Office can notify family members.

According to police records, this was the first snowplow-related fatality in Vail. The driver had over five years of experience operating a plow in town.

"This was a heartbreaking accident, and our deepest condolences go out to the individual’s family and friends," Vail Town Manager Russell Forrest said.

Vail police said that Colorado State Patrol will take over the investigation.