Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Man wins $4M from Massachusetts instant lottery ticket

By
Published 2:32 PM

By Marissa Barrett

Click here for updates on this story

    MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A Pelham man has won $4,000,000 from a Massachusetts State Lottery ticket.

Jose Collado claimed his prize Tuesday from a “$4,000,000 Gold 50X” $10 instant ticket game.

Lottery officials said the ticket was bought at a Speedway in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Collado won $1,000 on another instant ticket the day before and decided to test his luck again at the same Speedway.

This is the second Granite Stater to win a seven-figure prize with the Massachusetts State Lottery in the past three months.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content