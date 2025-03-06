Man wins $4M from Massachusetts instant lottery ticket

By Marissa Barrett

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A Pelham man has won $4,000,000 from a Massachusetts State Lottery ticket.

Jose Collado claimed his prize Tuesday from a “$4,000,000 Gold 50X” $10 instant ticket game.

Lottery officials said the ticket was bought at a Speedway in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Collado won $1,000 on another instant ticket the day before and decided to test his luck again at the same Speedway.

This is the second Granite Stater to win a seven-figure prize with the Massachusetts State Lottery in the past three months.

