Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Madera leaders approve ‘Welcoming City’ designation

By
Published 3:57 PM

By KFSN Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) — Madera leaders have approved a “Welcoming City” designation.

The city has been discussing the action for several weeks.

Council members approved the decision Wednesday night after federal illegal immigration crackdowns allowed expanded ICE operations.

The Trump Administration is prioritizing enforcement on criminals, but Madera city leaders believe residents are becoming fearful of deportations.

The designation approval establishes the city’s commitment to welcome and include all residents.

Madera officials acknowledge the city could face federal funding losses and legal action if the community is deemed a sanctuary city.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content