Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

How each member of the House voted on the censure of Rep. Al Green

<i>Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Rep. Al Green shouts as President Donald Trump speaks during an address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
Rep. Al Green shouts as President Donald Trump speaks during an address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington
By
Published 11:02 AM

By Matt Stiles and Gillian Roberts, CNN

(CNN) — The House voted Thursday to censure Rep. Al Green for his protest during President Donald Trump’s address to Congress, with 10 Democrats joining House Republicans in condemning the Texas Democrat’s actions.

Green, 77, disrupted Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, prompting House Speaker Mike Johnson to remove the lawmaker from the chamber.

“I have no ill feelings toward the speaker, none toward the persons that escorted me away from the floor, because I did disrupt. And I did so because the president indicated that he had a mandate. And I wanted him to know that he didn’t have a mandate to cut Medicaid,” Green said in a speech on the House floor Thursday, following his censure.

Here’s how the vote broke down by party.

For a detailed breakdown of how each member voted, filter or sort the table below:

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content