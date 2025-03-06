Guest experienced paranormal activity before ‘haunted’ inn lost power in storm

By Lily O’Shea Becker

LIBERTY, Missouri (KSHB) — While many homeowners and businesses across the Kansas City-area experienced power outages Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the power outage at Belvoir Winery and Inn — which is considered haunted — elevated the experience for one guest.

The property, located in Liberty, Missouri, served as an orphanage beginning in 1895 and through the 1950s, according to operating manager Jesse Leimkuehler. He said at the height of the orphanage, about 450 children lived there.

After the orphanage was closed, a nursing home and a hospital were housed at the property located at 1325 Odd Fellows Road.

Leimkuehler said it’s not uncommon for high winds to cause power outages at the property.

“Anytime we have big storms like this, especially with lots of wind and things like that, I usually come out and man this for the night to make sure nothing goes wrong,” he said.

Leimkuehler said he has experienced footsteps, voices, a couple apparitions, pianos playing on their own, and doors opening and closing on their own.

“People come here for that reason, from all over the nation,” he said.

Five of the inn’s nine rooms were occupied Tuesday night, according to Leimkuehler.

“We had one guest that came through that didn’t know there was paranormal activity here or anything like that,” he said.

Unaware of the property’s reputation and in need of a room, the guest had quite the experience.

“About 2 a.m., he had a hand reach up and grab his leg underneath the sheets,” Leimkuehler said. “Freaked him out at the time, but he didn’t leave. He stayed and then he told me about it in the morning.”

About an hour later, the power went out. Leimkuehler said the room temperatures dropped to about 55 degrees without heat.

“It wasn’t terrible, as long as you were under the sheets,” he said.

The experience didn’t seem to scare the guest away.

“He told me on the way out, he said, ‘Now that I’m looking back on it, it was pretty awesome. Maybe I’ll come back and stay,'” Leimkuehler said.

Leimkuehler said big storms can add to the fun at Belvoir Winery and Inn.

“It squeaks, it makes windy noises,” he said. “So, it’s kind of fun at some level, it feels like one of those haunted house old movies.”

