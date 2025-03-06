Florida school officials taking ‘necessary precautions’ to prevent measles spread

By Rebekah Nelson

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Florida (WFTS) — After a case of measles was confirmed at a high school in Miami-Dade County, school officials said they are taking the necessary precautions to prevent the spread.

The reported case was the first for Florida in 2025. It was reported at Miami Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest. A district spokesperson told ABC affiliate WPLG that parents and staff have been notified.

Officials did not say if the case concerned a staff member or student, but FLHealthCharts.gov gives an age range of 15-19.

On Thursday, the district said it is working closely with health officials to monitor the reported case and take other precautions, such as cleaning and disinfecting.

They added that the school will continue to partner with the University of Miami to offer required immunizations at select district locations, and free school-age vaccines will be provided directly at school sites, including Miami Palmetto.

The Texas Department of Health Services said last week that 146 measles cases have been reported during an ongoing outbreak in Texas. Twenty patients have been hospitalized, and most cases are in children aged 5 to 17.

While most cases were in unvaccinated patients or those with unknown vaccination status, five cases were found in people who said they had been vaccinated.

