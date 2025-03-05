University of Minnesota senior shows off snow-clearing robot

By Jason Rantala

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — By the end of Wednesday morning, nearly a foot of snow had fallen in the Twin Cities.

It was the perfect test for the latest version of University of Minnesota senior Max Minakov’s snow-clearing robot named Nivoso.

Last year, Minakov showed WCCO how his Roomba-sized bot could clear driveways. This year, Nivoso had a bit of a glow up.

“We call it the tank that will go through any environment,” Minakov said.

Minakov showed off his new, commercial-grade robot while clearing a residential sidewalk in Andover.

“I was almost surprised myself, with how good of a job it did,” Minakov said.

The robot was designed in Minakov’s parents’ shed and built with the help of some parts built overseas.

The robot is steered with a controller and can be steered from inside a vehicle.

Nivoso is now officially earning its keep. Minakov has two robots that have now gained commercial and residential contract work clearing snow.

“We’ve also been working through our first three purchase orders right now, across the US for these units, and have over $1 million in letters of intent signed for units just like this to be released in the coming year,” Minakov said.

Minakov is set to graduate from the University of Minnesota in May and hopes to make Nivoso his full time gig right out of school.

He’s now fundraising for financial help to get units manufactured and out the door.

