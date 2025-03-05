Tracking Trump’s overhaul of the federal workforce

By Annette Choi, Alex Leeds Matthews, Danya Gainor and Amy O’Kruk, CNN

(CNN) — Thousands of federal workers have been laid off or issued immediate termination notifications as part of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s plan to cut spending and downsize the federal government.

CNN is tracking the chaotic and rapidly evolving situation at federal offices in Washington and across the United States, including the percentage of workers impacted at select agencies, reactions from fired workers and more context about the size of the federal workforce across all 50 states. This page will be updated as new reporting becomes available.

Here is what we know about the cuts so far, by select federal departments and agencies:

While the numbers tell part of the story, CNN has been talking to countless fired workers across all agencies. Here are some anecdotal reactions about individual terminations:

Wondering what kinds of jobs federal workers do across the 50 states? Click or tap the drop down to explore:

To put the potential impacts of widespread federal employee layoffs into perspective, CNN analyzed data from the US Census Bureau to see where federal employees have recently reported their residences. While a large share of employees reside in the greater Washington, DC, area, federal workers live in all 50 states and are currently represented by Democrats and Republicans alike.

Another way to look at these numbers is to view the regions with the most federal government employees:

Methodology | CNN talked to federal agencies and impacted workers directly, analyzed dozens of statements and internal memos from government officials and evaluated additional reporting from Associated Press, NPR, Politico, New York Times, ABC News and Reuters to determine the approximate number of workers impacted from federal departments and agencies. These numbers are subject to change based on updated figures from government officials and various media reports, and in some instances, include announced firings or reports of announced firings. For this project, CNN is not tracking federal workers who are reinstated after their initial job impacts and is not tracking those placed on administrative leave.

