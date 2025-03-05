Multiple water park guests treated after pool chemical leak

By Paula Wethington

Click here for updates on this story

FRANKENMUTH, Michigan (WWJ) — A pool chemical leak Tuesday at Zehnder’s Splash Village in Frankenmuth, Michigan, resulted in first responders checking on the medical conditions of multiple park visitors and at least one staff member while crews ventilated the area.

The call for assistance to the water park complex and hotel at 1365 S. Main St. was made about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to Frankenmuth Fire Department report. At the time, there were four or five people in the lobby, complaining of difficulty breathing amid a situation believed to be related to pool chemical release.

As firefighters arrived, they learned other people including at least one Zehnder’s employee were also affected. Multiple people were taken to a hospital for treatment, others were treated at the scene. A total number of those seeking treatment was not included in the fire department report.

The fire department said the pool chemical feeding system might have malfunctioned, which sent a larger concentration of chemical than usual to the area near a raft tower at the water park.

First responders, including those trained in hazardous materials, remained on site until the chemical concentration was verified to settle down.

In the meantime, the staff began “natural ventilation” of the area and flushed pools “to ensure the proper concentration of pool treatment chemicals for public use,” the facility staff posted on social media.

“Zehnder’s Splash Village has coordinated with the Saginaw Public Health Department to ensure the Atrium Park is safe and compliant with all regulations and has now reopened,” the facility staff said in its report. “We appreciate everyone’s support and patience as we resume our normal operations.”

Those responding to the call included Frankenmuth Fire Department, Frankenmuth Police Department and Mobile Medical Response, Birch Run Fire Department, Bridgeport Township Fire Department and Saginaw County Hazardous Materials Response Team.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.