Florida lawmakers introduce ‘Lucy’s Law’ to increase penalties, require boating training after boating crash killed teen in Biscayne Bay

By Nicole Linsalata, Kevin Boulandier

Click here for updates on this story

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (WSVN) — State lawmakers in Tallahassee opened up their legislative session, Tuesday, with hundreds of bills filed for consideration.

One local family is making it their mission to use this session to pass a comprehensive boating reform named after their loved one who was killed in a tragic boating crash in Biscayne Bay.

Melissa and Andy Fernandez appeared in Tallahassee to lobby lawmakers on ‘Lucy’s Law,’ a bill named after their daughter, 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez.

“Our greatest memories as a family and our greatest memories with Lucy have been or are on the water,” said Andy.

The family said the combination of the beautiful memories they had with their daughter and the way she was tragically taken from them motivates them to get this bill to become law.

“As the family, the mother and father who lost their 17-year-old daughter the week she started her senior year of high school, that tragedy has impacted us like no one can imagine, but we’re also coming to this discussion as a family who loves the water, who loves boating,” said Andy.

If the bill were to become law, there would be increased penalties for reckless boating, required safety training and a license for all boaters.

“Florida leads the country in registered vessels and it also leads the country in boating accidents and fatalities,” said Melissa.

Florida state representative Vicki Lopez is helping them in their quest. Her district includes Key Biscayne and most of Miami’s waterways. Lopez met the Fernandez family at a Fourth of July boating safety event last year.

The lawmaker said the bill also requires blood tests without probable cause in cases of specified boating accidents.

“I think blood tests should be taken if there is any bodily injury or a death occurs, whether or not there is probable cause to ask for a blood test. I don’t think it is an indication of guilt as much as it is an indication of innocence,” said Lopez.

The Fernandez family said the legislation has not kept up with the speed and power of new vessels as well as the number of new boaters who operate them.

“Through Lucy’s Law, what we’re asking for is what’s reasonable and practical. If you’re going to be out on the water and you’re going to be operating this vessel that can cause serious bodily injury and death, you should have at least a basic level of knowledge of what you need to do while you’re out there,” said Andy.

“Boating requires education, it requires practice, it requires experience and none of those things right now are a requirement. They’re on a wish list,” said Melissa.

A version of the bill passed through the criminal justice committee in the Senate unanimously on Tuesday afternoon. It still has a few more steps to pass before it can be sent to the governor.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.