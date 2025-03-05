Convicted man accused of fraudulently selling property he didn’t own, police say

By JD Franklin III

North Carolina (WXII) — A man convicted of fraudulent property sales is facing new charges, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officials said Khalil Rynes is charged with felony worthless check and obtaining property by false pretenses. Police said they believe Rynes fraudulently sold a property on Ogburn Avenue that he didn’t own.

The victim placed a $15,000 down payment on the property, and Rynes took it.

Officers arrested him in Greensboro on Feb. 28. Police said Rynes has fraudulently stolen nearly $120,000 in the last five years.

According to officers, he frequently operates a business under the name “Smile Homes LLC.”

