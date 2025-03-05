Calm day ahead!

TODAY: Wednesday brings us calmer winds and a bump up in temps to the low to mid 50 in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. We'll see mountain snow showers and the chance for a few showers to spill over I-25, although we do stay mostly dry in lower lying areas.

TOMORROW: Mountain snow continues and winds ramp up just a bit with gusts 20-30 MPH. We warm up to the high 50s in Colorado Springs and 60s in Pueblo and across the Plains, but you can expect more clouds in the afternoon with a higher chance for PM showers along and east of I-25.

EXTENDED: We're tracking two low pressure systems headed our way. One will be to our south, likely pushing across the Four Corners Region, and the other to our north through Wyoming. The Four Corners low is more likely to bring us some snow to lower lying areas. We're not tracking high accumulations right now, but that could change if the low moves 50-100 miles north. We'll get you an estimated snowfall map once our models show more consistency. The northern low looks like it'll more so impact our temperatures, causing a cold front to sweep through early Friday dropping highs to the low to mid 40s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.