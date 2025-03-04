President Trump addresses joint session of Congress

President Trump addressed a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

The address was streamed live below:

According to ABC News, President Trump began his address by thanking Vice President J.D. Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson before proclaiming "America is back."

Throughout the early parts of the address, President Trump listed the accomplishments of his administration throughout his first 43 days and was met by boos and jeers from Democrats. At times Republicans also chanted "USA."

At one point during the address, Speaker Johnson had the sergeant at arms remove Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas.

According to ABC News, throughout the address, President Trump touched on topics including immigration policies and deportation efforts, ending the electric vehicle mandate issued by the Biden Administration, vowing that "our country will be woke no longer," ending weaponized government, inflation and tariffs, DOGE, transgender athletes, taxes, social security, his "gold card" immigration plan, and more.

President Trump spoke about the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and called Elon Musk and praised his work to this point. Trump read from a list of "waste, fraud and abuse" identified by DOGE so far.

Throughout the address, Democrats held up signs that read things like, "That's a lie," and "Musk Steals," or "Save Medicaid."