Portion of Highway 24 closed for ‘safety concerns’ after semi truck blocks roadway amid whiteout conditions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Highway 24 is closed in both directions from Cimarron Hills to Limon for "safety concerns" after a crash involving a semi blocked the roadway, a Colorado State Patrol trooper tells our crews on scene.

Take a look at what they're seeing:

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Jonathan Kay tells our crews on scene that the closure happened around 3 a.m. after the tractor trailer part of a semi blocked both eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway.

"When we got on scene, the cab of the truck was off the east side of the roadway. The driver was uninjured," Kay said.

Crews are still working to clear the roadway. In the meantime, Highway 24 remains closed in both directions from Mile Point 316 to Mile Point 376.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

This is a developing story and may be updated as roads reopen.