Pennsylvania school nurse saves the day by delivering colleague’s baby at Walter S. Miller Elementary



KYW

By Josh Sanders

Click here for updates on this story

LEVITTOWN, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Last Thursday was far from a typical day at Walter S. Miller Elementary School in Levittown, Pennsylvania, especially for Genevieve Peto, a reading specialist for kindergarten through fourth grade students. Little did she know that her day would take an extraordinary turn.

Peto, who was nearing her due date with her third child, began to feel off as the morning went on.

“It really wasn’t until 11:15 [a.m.] that I was like, something is really not right here,” she recalled.

It wasn’t long before someone noticed that she didn’t look well and immediately called for the school nurse. Stephanie Frisco, arrived quickly with a wheelchair to help.

But Frisco, with her sharp medical instincts, recognized that this wasn’t just a case of someone needing to go home. She could tell the baby was coming, and there was no time to waste.

“When she brought the wheelchair, she took me back and I just figured I’d be waiting for someone to come pick me and she recognized right away that you can’t wait,” Peto said.

Frisco was ready to act. Her years of medical experience had prepared her for moments like this.

“I’ve never delivered a baby before, I just have experience in a lot of the fields,” Frisco said.

Just 10 minutes after getting Peto to the nurse’s office, baby Cora was born, weighing in at 5 pounds, 4 ounces.

“The baby came out, and you know, I suctioned the mouth, and she started crying. It was the most beautiful cry I’ve ever heard,” Frisco recalled.

“I’m just so happy that she’s okay because when I think of all the things that could have gone wrong, she really was an angel, truly. We’re beyond thankful,” Peto shared, her voice filled with emotion.

For Frisco, the experience was not only an extraordinary moment in her career but also a personal story that would forever tie her to baby Cora.

“Gen definitely has a story to tell, and Cora will always have that story to tell for the rest of her life. I’m just happy I was able to be a part of it,” Frisco said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.