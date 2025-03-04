‘Messy’ return to office, violence against health care workers, divorce advice: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ ‘It was messy’: Millions of federal workers have been ordered to return to offices across the country, marking an end to Covid-era rules allowing more flexibility to work from home. One small problem: Many came back to workplaces without desks, Wi-Fi and lights.

2️⃣ Hospital safety: A gunman’s attack on the intensive care unit at a Pennsylvania hospital is just the latest in an alarming number of incidents of violence against health care workers. Experts say it shows that more needs to be done to keep patients and staff safe.

3️⃣ Chief justice: John Roberts first arrived at the Supreme Court in 1980, when he served as a law clerk for William Rehnquist. He watched his mentor move strategically behind the scenes to plant seeds for conservatism. Here’s what he learned.

4️⃣ YouTube rules: The video platform is cracking down on gambling-related content as sports betting and other online prediction markets have taken off in the US. YouTube no longer will allow content that directs users to “unapproved” gambling sites.

5️⃣ Cracking the code: A fish under a roof. A stick figure without a head. A series of lines that look like a garden rake. No one knows what these ancient symbols mean. There’s a $1 million prize to decipher them.

Watch this

‘Gladiator fights’: About 30 probation officers at a juvenile detention facility in Southern California face charges — including child endangerment and abuse, conspiracy and battery — after a video showed them standing by as teens fight each other.

Top headlines

• Trump to address Congress as trade war erupts. Follow live updates

• What will cost Americans more from sweeping tariffs on Mexico, China and Canada

• Zelensky describes Oval Office meeting as ‘regrettable,’ says he is ready to negotiate peace

6-0, 6-0

🎾 American tennis star Emma Navarro joined an exclusive group of players by not losing any games in the Mérida Open final.

Check this out

🏢 Highest honor: Chinese architect Liu Jiakun has spent much of his four-decade career designing understated academic buildings, museums and public spaces. He was just awarded the Pritzker Prize, often dubbed the “Nobel of architecture.”

Quotable

❤️ Raw message: The “Stranger Things” actor, whose career in the entertainment industry began at 10 years old, fired back at people who questioned the changes in her appearance as she matured.

Quiz time

🌊 The Supreme Court sided with San Francisco by letting it dump what into the Pacific Ocean?

﻿A. Oil

B. Tires

C. Raw sewage

D. Plastic bottles

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🐁 Rodent resurrection: In what could be a step toward bringing back the woolly mammoth, which went extinct about 4,000 years ago, scientists created genetically modified mice with similar traits. They have curly whiskers and wavy, light hair that grows three times longer than that of an ordinary lab mouse.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. The court said environmental regulators overstepped their authority by trying to limit how much raw sewage the California city can pump into the ocean.

