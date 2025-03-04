Maryland disability advocates speak out against proposed $200 million service cut

By Tara Lynch

Maryland (WJZ) — With April and the state’s budget deadline looming, Maryland disability advocates went door to door Monday night speaking with legislators about why a proposed cut would be devastating.

Maryland is facing a $3 billion budget deficit, which Gov. Wes Moore says he inherited. Because of this fiscal crisis, Moore’s budget includes both spending cuts and revenues generated through tax reform and investments in key industries.

In the proposed budget to address the deficit and increase costs to care for residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the Developmental Disabilities Administration (DDA) would lose $200 million in state funding.

The Maryland General Assembly has a deadline to pass a budget by April. If needed, the governor can call a special session to continue negotiations.

“That puts his life at risk”

The Maryland Developmental Disabilities Coalition says if this budget passes, $457 million will be cut to developmental disabilities services: $200 million from state cuts, and the other half from matching federal funds. Advocates for those with disabilities say these cuts will impact more than 18,000 Marylanders and their families.

“Hey, we know we are in a crisis, but why does it have to be balanced on the backs of people with developmental disabilities?” Columbia resident Matthew Plantz said.

Plantz spoke with Del. Eric Ebersole about the need to restore funding. The Baltimore County Democrat pledged his support in trying to restore funding.

“This is a hard year. Lots of people are coming to me and saying this. I think your community is one that is deeply deserving,” Ebersole said.

Plantz said he has several medical conditions requiring overnight care. His mother, Dorothy, says she is mournful and concerned these cuts could be harmful to her son, who has used community support services for more than two decades.

“My husband and I are aging and we aren’t going to be able to care for him,” Dorothy Planz said. “These services are so important. For example, he has an awake overnight [caretaker] for his blood sugar difficulties. If that was cut, that puts his life at risk.”

Demoralizing budget cuts

The Moore-Miller Administration has increased funding substantially to the Developmental Disabilities Administration over the last few years.

The proposed $1.3 billion in spending in 2026 is still a significant increase from $800 million in funding from as recently as 2023.

Advocates say while great progress has been made, these programs and services are historically underfunded, and a cut could set this community back decades.

“My mom was given a choice to institutionalize me. She chose not to do that. Because she was courageous enough not to make that choice, I have the life that I do,” said Mat Rice, executive director of People on the Go Maryland. “What would you want? Would you want to have control over your life or would you want somebody making those choices for you?”

Rice uses self-directed services, meaning he receives a budget from the state to spend on recruiting, training and retaining his support staff. He says he primarily uses two caretakers, which allows him to be a homeowner, and taxpayer and have a job.

By driving his services, Rice says he lives a meaningful life, which includes giving back to others.

Other cuts

Among other cuts, the state seeks to eliminate a grant program to fund Low Intensity Support Services – like summer camps. The cuts would also impact those who receive provider-based care.

Many say they are scared to be put back in mental health institutions, which they say would eliminate their freedom.

“I don’t want to be back in an institution [and be] locked up,” said Columbia resident Richard Lowry.

Lowry, who spoke to WJZ alongside his caretaker Annie Caldwell, said he is worried he would lose her help if these cuts go through.

“She takes good care of us. She makes sure our doctors’ appointments are updated and everything. I really like her,” Lowry said.

“It’s heartbreaking. I’ve been working in the field with him for 25 years and we’ve been fighting, it feels like, for the whole 25 years,” Caldwell added.

Uncertainty of other services

However, the fear of the unknown looms deeply for this community, including uncertainty in federal funding for Medicaid and other services.

“I feel fear not only for myself and my way of life but also many of my friends,” Rice said. “My message to the state legislature is you have to hold the line.”

Budget negotiations are still ongoing in Annapolis. In a call last week with Moore, he told WJZ it is time for every lawmaker in Maryland to take this moment seriously and that the state cannot keep kicking the can on these difficult decisions.

