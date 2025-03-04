Hundreds continue search for 2-year-old Siletz, Oregon boy who’s been missing for days

By Jonathan Ayestas

SILETZ, Ore. (KCRA) — Hundreds of search and rescue crews consisting of Oregon law enforcement, federal officials and volunteers continue looking for a 2-year-old boy who disappeared days ago.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said it got a report around 4:25 p.m. Saturday that Dane Paulsen was missing from his home north of Siletz.

Dane was last seen playing in the front yard and out of sight from his parents, the sheriff’s office said. He is also described as “friendly and fearless,” and loves vehicles and water but cannot swim. Dane is comfortable around strangers, the sheriff’s office said.

Pictures shared by the sheriff’s office show the area crews are searching is by the steel bridge over the Siletz River near Huhtala Road and Highway 229.

The boy was last seen wearing a gray fuzzy hoodie with ears, blue and white shoes and black pants, the sheriff’s office said. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Several agencies including the FBI, as well as community volunteers, have searched more than 310 miles of land looking for Dane, the sheriff’s office said. That includes K9s, drones, investigators, divers and watercraft.

The sheriff’s office has been releasing updates on Facebook each morning about its search. As of 7:10 a.m., it has not yet released a Tuesday update.

A station wagon and its driver were originally a point of interest for investigators, but the sheriff’s office has since determined neither is relevant in the search for Dane. Investigators also believe that there is no evidence to suggest foul play was a factor in Dane’s disappearance.

