Florida driver fires gun out window on I-95, crashes after police chase

By Dacia Johnson

ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (WESH) — It could have been a scene from a Wild West movie.

But no – it was on Interstate 95 near St. Augustine.

A man driving south on I-95 began firing a gun out of his window.

It happened Monday just past the Old St. Augustine Road exit.

Another driver called 911 as the man fired near her.

“I looked to my right, and he had a gun out the window, and he fired a third shot,” Rodneisha Jones said.

Deputies said the man pointed the gun at them as they chased him. He eventually crashed and had to be airlifted to the hospital.

“I just pulled over and kind of gave myself a minute to calm down, because I was so shaken up from when I … when he fired that third shot and he was directly to the right of me,” Jones said.

