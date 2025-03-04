Ex-medical assistant Damien Knighton found guilty of raping patients at medical office

By Veronica Haynes, John Atwater

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON (WCVB) — A former hospital employee accused of raping multiple patients at a doctor’s office was found guilty by a jury Monday.

Damien Knighton, 41, of East Boston, was found guilty of six counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14. He was found not guilty on one charge.

5 Investigates was the first to report in 2023 that Knighton was charged with raping a patient at the clinic where he worked as a medical technician. Three additional victims in the case were identified months later.

Defense attorney Steven Sack told the jury that the case against his client was based on accusations but not supported by evidence.

“No fingerprint, no forensic evidence and no credible evidence and the reason no evidence will tell you that is because he didn’t,” Sack said.

Knighton said he was carrying out exams ordered by doctors while working as a medical assistant at Mass. General’s Back Bay Health Center.

One of the witnesses told the court he went to the doctor regarding his blood pressure, shoulder and leg pain but that seeing his doctor, Knighton tracked him down in phlebotomy and told him to return to an examination room for a “skin exam” that turned into a sexual assault.

Attorney Tyler Fox represents two patients who are now suing Mass General.

“He had no reason to think or assume that this medical assistant was doing anything other than what he was supposed to,” Fox said.

Mass General has said its policies and procedures complied with industry standards, but the hospital is now facing a lawsuit.

Fox credits his clients’ bravery for bringing attention to the crimes.

“It sheds light on the problem that otherwise people don’t think is important or is just another statistic, or they don’t know what to do about it,” Fox said.

Mass General Brigham released a statement regarding the verdict:

“Our thoughts are with the victims in this case, and thank them for their bravery in exposing this deplorable conduct and breach of trust.”

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden also released a statement:

“These incidents were egregious personal and ethical violations in a place of treatment and trust, and I thank the jury for recognizing them for what they were,” Hayden said. “I am grateful for the victims who bravely recounted Damien Knighton’s actions, and I thank the prosecutor, victim witness advocate and police investigators for their diligent work in bringing this defendant to justice.”

Knighton will be sentenced on March 14.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.