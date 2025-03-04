Boiler house demolition failure, delays spark community outrage

By Felicity Taylor

SPRINGDALE, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Residents near the old Cheswick Power Station in Springdale are expressing frustration as the demolition process continues to drag on two years after the smokestack implosion disaster.

“You have to laugh at the whole situation of it, because people are laughing at us now,” said Michell Timko.

Sunday, crews tried to pull down the boiler house, the last remaining structure on the property, with cables. It failed, only taking down 70% of the building. Residents had to lock down during that time. Now, they face another week of waiting.

“Now they’re going to lock us down again this Saturday. And my thing is, what if you had plans? If you’re having a party? How are people supposed to come to you, or you get out? I think it’s just a big inconvenience that they can’t get this done right,” Timko said.

Crews are on scene this week, cleaning up and preparing for the final pull, which means road closures, relocated bus stops, and some families having to stay in hotels.

“The noise every day with them banging sunup to sundown, then my dad has his issues because he was in the military. We have to leave at times because it gets to him. He gets stressed out. Dogs are constantly going ballistic over it,” said Jonathan Cramer, who lives right across the street from the plant, “They really need to just bring back the explosives because another screw-up would just be too much for the like everybody. It’s like, come on already.”

The final pull is planned for this Saturday, weather permitting, but borough officials have not yet announced a specific time.

