$10,000 reward offered for information after 2 horses killed in arson fire at illegal stable

By Joe Brandt

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A $10,000 reward is now available as authorities look to arrest and prosecute the person responsible for a fire at an illegal horse stable that killed two horses and injured others in Philadelphia last month.

The fire broke out the morning of Feb. 20 at the “pop-up” stable on the 5800 block of Eastwick Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Days later, authorities shared that the stable fire was likely intentionally set and released surveillance video showing a person in dark-colored clothing walking near the property. The footage is time-stamped around 7:22 a.m. and other shots from the camera show visible flames just a few minutes later.

The stable was on a property owned by the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority that had no authority to operate, officials from ACCT Philly said.

Twelve horses were rescued and are now in the care of the Pennsylvania SPCA and Last Chance Ranch in Quakertown. One of the horses killed was a yearling.

Anyone with information should contact the City Wide Arson Task Force at 215-783-1092.

“They now need the public’s help so that the person responsible can be held accountable for setting fire to a stable with horses in the stalls, knowing they had no way out,” ACCT Philly said on Facebook.

