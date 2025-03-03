Truck drivers say their not worried about incoming weather, even after semi tips over on I-25

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) - After an hours-long slowdown and closure, I-25 in Pueblo West was cleared of the semi that tipped over Monday afternoon.

High winds will continue though, and snow is coming with them.

RELATED: I-25 northbound reopened after hours-long closure due to semi rollover in Pueblo County

KRDO13 spoke to truck drivers in the area they said these are something you have to prepare for as a driver.

"The wind doesn't bother me a bit. Yeah, I've been doing it way too many years. You got to slow down and pay attention. It's bad. You need to park that. That's what you need to do," said long-time trucker, Roy Bieker.

"We just have to account for the weather and the speeds, picture, watching our speeds, defensive driving. Make sure we're not just riding our brakes. That's just what we do as professional drivers. So if you got really big winds, you don't drive the speed limit. You drive under the speed. But you just gotta make sure that you are the proper judge of how you're driving because of how things are going," said truck driver Freddie.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said restrictions for light and high-profile vehicles are possible on Tuesday as high winds are expected to continue through much of the day.