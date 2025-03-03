El Paso County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Mounted Unit’s Major Bradley

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is mourning the loss of an equine member of the Mounted Unit, Major Bradley.

According to EPCSO, Major Bradley was a long-time and beloved member of the Mounted Unit. Monday morning, he experienced severe swelling and lameness in one of his front legs. After a thorough review of his symptoms, x-rays, and testing, a local veterinarian confirmed he had severely fractured his leg, EPCSO said.

The sheriff's office said after consultation with the veterinarian, Sheriff Roybal and Mounted Unit leadership made the decision to end Major Bradley's pain and humanely euthanize him.

According to EPCSO, Major Bradley was a 24-year-old Quarter Horse who had served with the sheriff's office since 2008. He recently retired from official duty in January 2025. He participated in countless parades, presidential details, advanced training and schools, rescue operations, and searches, including work on the Gannon Stauch case, the sheriff's office said.